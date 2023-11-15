2024 NFL Draft Order Following Week 10: Detroit Lions continue to drop

Over halfway through the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions have turned the tables with a remarkable 7-2 record, shifting their focus from early draft picks to securing a top seed in the NFC. This significant improvement in their performance contrasts sharply with previous seasons, where draft positions were a primary concern at this stage.

The current draft order shows several teams vying for the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with the Chicago Bears (via the Carolina Panthers) leading, followed by the New York Giants and New England Patriots. The Lions, with their impressive record, find themselves near the bottom of the draft order.

Here is the full order, via Tankathon: NOTE: Picks 19-32 will ultimately be determined based on the results of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The order below is based on current records.

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS STREAK 1 Chicago (Via Carolina) 1-8 .111 — .512 Lost 2 2 NY Giants 2-8 .200 0.5 .519 Lost 3 3 New England 2-8 .200 0.5 .538 Lost 3 4 Arizona 2-8 .200 0.5 .544 Won 1 5 Chicago 3-7 .300 1.5 .488 Won 1 6 Green Bay 3-6 .333 2.0 .478 Lost 1 7 LA Rams 3-6 .333 2.0 .531 Lost 3 8 Tennessee 3-6 .333 2.0 .544 Lost 2 9 Atlanta 4-6 .400 2.5 .425 Lost 3 10 Washington 4-6 .400 2.5 .481 Lost 1 11 Tampa Bay 4-5 .444 3.0 .478 Won 1 12 NY Jets 4-5 .444 3.0 .503 Lost 2 13 Denver 4-5 .444 3.0 .519 Won 3 14 LA Chargers 4-5 .444 3.0 .525 Lost 1 15 Indianapolis 5-5 .500 3.5 .481 Won 2 16 Las Vegas 5-5 .500 3.5 .497 Won 2 17 Buffalo 5-5 .500 3.5 .500 Lost 2 18 Cincinnati 5-4 .556 4.0 .579 Lost 1 WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS 19 New Orleans 5-5 .500 3.5 .394 Lost 1 20 Arizona (Via Houston) 5-4 .556 4.0 .478 Won 2 21 Minnesota 6-4 .600 4.5 .500 Won 5 22 Dallas 6-3 .667 5.0 .462 Won 1 23 Pittsburgh 6-3 .667 5.0 .516 Won 2 24 Houston (Via Cleveland) 6-3 .667 5.0 .525 Won 2 DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS 25 Miami 6-3 .667 5.0 .453 Lost 1 26 Seattle 6-3 .667 5.0 .487 Won 1 27 Jacksonville 6-3 .667 5.0 .516 Lost 1 28 San Francisco 6-3 .667 5.0 .516 Won 1 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS 29 Baltimore 7-3 .700 5.5 .561 Lost 1 30 Detroit 7-2 .778 6.0 .478 Won 2 SUPER BOWL TEAMS 31 Kansas City 7-2 .778 6.0 .509 Won 1 32 Philadelphia 8-1 .889 7.0 .466 Won 3

The Detroit Lions' remarkable turnaround in the 2023 NFL season has had a significant impact on the 2024 NFL Draft order. With their current 7-2 record, they've dramatically dropped to the 30th position in the draft order, a testament to their exceptional performance and potential for postseason success. This shift marks a new era for the Lions, who are now focused on playoff prospects rather than top draft picks. It's a testament to the team's hard work and improvement, setting a new course for the franchise's future.