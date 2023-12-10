3 Key Takeaways from Detroit Lions Disappointing Loss to Chicago Bears

Take a look at our 3 Key Takeaways from Detroit Lions dropping a disappointing game against the division foe Chicago Bears this afternoon.

It seems that the positive vibes that Detroit Lions fans enjoyed during the first half of the 2023 season are transitioning into anxiety, as the team suffered a frustrating loss at the hands of their division rival Chicago Bears, causing Detroit's record to fall to 9-4.

Takeaway No. 1: The Lions defense once again fell short

A concerning theme for the Lions this season has been the porous performance of the defense, which was on display early on. Bears quarterback Justin Fields led a touchdown drive on their first possession, while Alex Anzalone missed multiple tackles. Jerry Jacobs was also beaten on a deep ball throw from Fields to D.J. Moore, resulting in points on the board for Chicago.

The Lions may live to regret not adding additional defensive help to their lineup at the NFL Trade Deadline.

Takeaway No. 2: 3rd Quarter struggles continue

The Lions must address their ongoing struggles in the 3rd quarter, a critical time in the game that impedes their progress. During today's 3rd quarter at Soldier Field, they faced three consecutive three-and-outs, compounding the issue with a fumble on their fourth attempt, exacerbating an already challenging situation.

It's regrettable in light of head coach Dan Campbell having spoken earlier in the week about the need to improve their 3rd quarter play. Today, they were outscored 9-0 during the crucial time frame. It's becoming more clear that the kind of adjustments that are being made during halftime haven't been the correct ones.

Takeaway No. 3: Jared Goff's doubters just got more ammo

While Jared Goff has performed mostly admirably this season for the Lions, this afternoon was not his finest moment as he finished 20-of-35 passing for 161 yards, one touchdown, an interception, and a fumbled snap.

It's disheartening that his interception today adds up to a total of seven since Week 7, accompanied by six fumbles. Moreover, this game marks a total of five interceptions thrown against the Bears this season alone. Goff was also victimized by being sacked four times, an indictment on the offensive line.

It also didn't help that Amon-Ra St. Brown finished with his lowest total of receiving yards since early last season with 21.



TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions' 2023 record dropped to 9-4 after their defeat this afternoon against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Lions' ongoing 3rd quarter struggles persisted today, experiencing three consecutive three-and-outs culminating in a fumble. Both the team's defensive performance against the Chicago Bears along with the play of quarterback Jared Goff left much to be desired.

Bottom Line: Bring on the Broncos

On a positive note for the Lions, they currently hold a 2.5-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North Division. Meanwhile, the Vikings are contending against the Las Vegas Raiders today.

The Lions will have an opportunity to reassess and strategize as they return to Ford Field for their next game against the Denver Broncos. The Week 15 matchup, initially set for Sunday, December 17, has been flexed by the NFL and is now scheduled for 8:15 PM EST.