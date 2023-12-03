The Detroit Lions did what? Lions hold on for crucial win vs. New Orleans Saints

The Detroit Lions did what? A huge rebound victory over the New Orleans Saints improves them to 9-3 for the 1st time since 1962.

The Detroit Lions initiated today's game with a commanding performance against the New Orleans Saints, delivering a dominant first half of football. However, what ensued turned into a nail-biting experience for Lions fans. In the end, the Lions clinched a victory, elevating their record to 9-3 for the first time since the 1962 season.

A dominating 1st half for the Lions

The Lions surged ahead, amassing an impressive 21-point lead in the 1st quarter against the Saints, leaving New Orleans little time to react. The momentum kicked off when David Montgomery capitalized on a first-and-goal chance, scoring after a 36-yard run by Jahmyr Gibbs.

Shortly after, rookie safety Brian Branch intercepted a deflected pass from Saints quarterback Derek Carr. Following the turnover, quarterback Jared Goff connected with Sam LaPorta in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown pass, further extending Detroit's lead.

After the Saints go three-and-out, Amon-Ra St. Brown would announce his presence with a 25-yard touchdown run, helping Detroit to reach 21 points in the first quarter for the first time since 2011.

Eventually, the Saints were able to find the scoresheet after Carr's 6-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham. However, a late 2nd quarter field goal from kicker Riley Patterson would increase Detroit's lead to 24-7.

2nd half: New Orleans Saints mount a comeback attempt

Whatever was communicated in the New Orleans Saints' locker room during halftime appeared to spark a turnaround as they swiftly reversed the momentum against the visiting Lions. Taysom Hill's 18-yard gain set the stage for Alvin Kamara's touchdown, bringing the Saints within two scores.

Hill, known for his versatility playing multiple positions including quarterback, capitalized on a nine-yard run by Kamara that advanced the Saints' offense into the red zone with a touchdown on a second-and-goal attempt. The Lions found themselves under pressure as the Saints closed the gap to just three points.

However, the Lions then took advantage of a critical Saints turnover by quarterback Derek Carr, quickly finding the end zone. Jameson Williams would follow up a 7-yard dash by Jahmyr Gibbs by appearing as though he were shot out of a cannon, scampering 19 yards and soaring into the end zone.

But the Saints refused to surrender. After Carr was forced from the game following a sack from Romeo Okwara, Jameis Winston would take over at the quarterback position. Chris Olave's impressive catch of a tipped pass resulted in a 30-yard gain for the Saints. Shortly after, Alvin Kamara notched his second touchdown of the afternoon, narrowing the gap even further for New Orleans.

That's as close as they would get. Winston would throw three straight incomplete passes, spoiling the chance for the Saints to overtake the Lions on the scoreboard. Shortly afterward, Goff would connect with Sam LaPorta for a 10-yard gain, followed by a 12-yard pass to Craig Reynolds. Detroit then gathered on the field in victory formation and took a knee as the clock ran down to zero.

