3 Scenarios Where Detroit Lions Would Host Los Angeles Rams in Wild Card Round

As the Detroit Lions gear up for Week 18, there's a buzz of excitement around the potential playoff matchups. With the NFC's No. 2 seed still up for grabs, several scenarios could unfold, leading the Lions to host their former quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. Let's explore these possibilities.

The Possibilities

Here are the three scenarios that would result in Matthew Stafford returning to Ford Field for the first time since the Lions traded him to the Rams. (H/T to ESPN's NFL Playoff Machine)

Scenario 1: The Perfect Alignment (Lions Earn No. 2 Seed)

The Lions must first secure a victory against the Minnesota Vikings .

. The Washington Commanders need to triumph over the Dallas Cowboys .

need to triumph over the . The New York Giants have to outplay the Philadelphia Eagles .

have to outplay the . The San Francisco 49ers must defeat the Los Angeles Rams .

must defeat the . The Green Bay Packers need to win against the Chicago Bears.

Scenario 2: A Mix of Results (Lions Earn No. 3 Seed)

Vikings defeat Lions OR Cowboys defeat Commanders OR Eagles defeat Giants

defeat OR defeat OR defeat Rams beat the 49ers

Scenario 3: Another Route to Hosting (Lions Earn No. 3 Seed)

Vikings defeat Lions OR Cowboys defeat Commanders OR Eagles defeat Giants

defeat OR defeat OR defeat Bears beat the Packers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Multiple Paths to Hosting: The Detroit Lions have various scenarios in Week 18 that could lead them to host the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round. These include a combination of their own win against the Minnesota Vikings and specific outcomes in other critical NFC games. Dependence on Other Teams: The Lions' fate is not only in their hands but also hinges on the results of the games involving the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, and others. Their playoff positioning will be significantly influenced by these outcomes. Potential No. 2 Seed Achievement: In one scenario, if everything aligns perfectly (Lions win, along with specific teams losing), the Lions could ascend to the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

The Bottom Line – A Clash with Destiny

Whether it's through a perfect alignment of results or a more convoluted path, the Lions hosting the Rams in the Wild Card Round is a thrilling possibility. This potential matchup, with the Lions facing former quarterback Matthew Stafford, adds an extra layer of intrigue and anticipation for fans. As the final week of the regular season unfolds, all eyes will be on these key games to see which playoff narrative will be written for the Detroit Lions.