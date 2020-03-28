44.9 F
Detroit
Saturday, March 28, 2020
4-time Stanley Cup champion Kris Draper posts message of thanks and encouragement (VIDEO)

The former Grind Line member posted a message for the fans of the Motor City.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Hockey League shut down gameplay and put a pause to the regular season. While there’s been discussions of how to resume the season, nothing has come to fruition as of yet.

Former Detroit Red Wings Grind Line mainstay and four-time Stanley Cup champion Kris Draper took to social media to post a message of thanks for everyone on the front lines battling the spread of the illness, as well as a message of encouragement :

We always love hearing from Drapes!

