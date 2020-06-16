5 athletes with Detroit/Michigan ties make ‘Greatest Modern Sports Villains/Jerks’ bracket

When we take a look at the world of sports, there are a plethora of players who we would consider villains or jerks.

Well, according to a 16-player bracket recently released by Inside Access 1057 The Fan, four current or former players with Michigan/Detroit ties made the cut.

Those players are Draymond Green (MSU), Reggie Jackson (Pistons) Ndamukong Suh (Lions), Antonio Brown (CMU), and Bill Laimbeer (Pistons).

As you can see below, the tournament has already started and Green, Jackson, Suh, and Laimbeer have been eliminated in the first round while Brown is still alive.

Nation, who do you think ends up winning this bracket?

Today's Greatest Modern Sports Villains/Jerks Bracket Matchup is #2 Tonya Harding

vs

#15 Grayson Allen

Poll opens at 2pm!! pic.twitter.com/G7z1xdjQpi — InsideAccess1057 (@IA1057TheFan) June 16, 2020