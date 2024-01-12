5 Detroit Lions Named to 2023 AP All-Pro Team

The 2023 NFL season marked a historic achievement for the Detroit Lions, as the Associated Press announced their All-Pro teams on Friday afternoon. Demonstrating their prowess on the field, five Lions players received prestigious honors: two were named to the first-team All-Pro list, and three to the second-team. This recognition is not just a personal achievement for the players but also a testament to the team's overall excellence and growth in the league.

1st Team Honors

Right tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown were the standout performers, earning their spots on the first-team All-Pro list. For Sewell, this is a first in his career, having finished as the No. 1 offensive lineman in PFF grade. St. Brown, despite being snubbed from the Pro Bowl, joined the elite ranks, making him one of the few Lions wide receivers to achieve this honor, alongside legends like Calvin Johnson and Herman Moore.

2nd Team Honors

The second-team All-Pro accolades were awarded to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, center Frank Ragnow, and special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin. LaPorta, with a record-breaking rookie season, finished second in voting behind 49ers' George Kittle. Ragnow, battling through injuries, still topped the PFF grade among NFL centers. Reeves-Maybin, already a Pro Bowl honoree, added another feather to his cap with this recognition, highlighting his exceptional performance in special teams.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Five Detroit Lions players were honored in 2023 All-Pro teams. Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown were named to the first-team; Sam LaPorta, Frank Ragnow, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin to the second-team. This historic achievement reflects the team's excellence and growth.

The Bottom Line – Lions Roar on the All-Pro Stage

The Detroit Lions' significant presence in the 2023 All-Pro teams is a clear indicator of the team's rising status in the NFL. The individual honors bestowed upon Sewell, St. Brown, LaPorta, Ragnow, and Reeves-Maybin are reflective of their hard work, skill, and dedication to the game. As the Lions continue to build and strengthen, these accolades not only celebrate the past season's successes but also pave the way for future triumphs. The Lions have indeed roared on the All-Pro stage, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting and dynamic future for the team.