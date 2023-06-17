5 forwards for the Detroit Red Wings to consider in the Draft

It will be the No. 9 overall pick for the Detroit Red Wings in the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft, which will be taking place later this month at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. While Detroit once again missed out on a chance to select a prospect being hailed as a potential generational star, there will still be plenty of names for GM Steve Yzerman to pick from.

U.S. National Development Team F Ryan Leonard

Right-wing

DOB: 1/21/2005

Shoots: R

Height/Weight: 5'11, 190

Playing on the top line for the United States National Team Development Program, Ryan Leonard registered 94 points in just 57 games played, including lighting the lamp 54 times. The Red Wings are in need of goal-scoring help, and Leonard could be enticing.

Moose Jaw Warriors F Brayden Yager

Center

DOB:1/3/2005

Shoots: R

Height/Weight: 5'11, 166

A right-handed shot with the ability to play in all three zones, Yager has scored a total of 60 goals in his last two seasons playing in the WHL.

The University of Connecticut F Matthew Wood

Right-wing

DOB: 2/6/2005

Shoots: R

Height/Weight: 6'4, 193

Prior to playing with the University of Connecticut, Wood lit the lamp plenty of times with the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL, scoring 85 points (45G, 40A) in 45 games in 2021-22.

U.S. National Development Team F Gabriel Perreault

Right-wing

DOB: 5/7/2005

Shoots: L

Height/Weight: 5'11, 165

There are understandably plenty of eyes on Perreault, especially after he broke Auston Matthews‘ U.S. National Team Development Program's single-season scoring record. In 63 games played over the last two years, he's scored 72 points (29G, 43A).

U.S. National Development Team F Oliver Moore

Center

DOB: 1/22/2005

Shoots: L

Height/Weight: 5'11, 188

Another potential possibility from the U.S. National Development Team, Moore possesses tremendous speed and has even drawn comparisons for his effortless skating to Connor McDavid, arguably the fastest player in the NHL today.