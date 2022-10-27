5 predictions on the 2022 Michigan v. Michigan State game

It’s rivalry week here in the great Mitten State. The week where all the preseason trash talk comes to light, where we find out if Michigan is really “scUM’ or if Michigans State is really the “little brother”. To find out if Tuck is still comin’, or if Jim Harbaugh can beat his in-state rival. Talk can be cheap; it’s almost time to find out on the gridiron. What can we really expect from this 2022 Michigan v. Michigan State rivalry?
How will the 2022 Michigan v. Michigan State game go?
There is not much up to this point with either of these two teams that should be a surprise to either fan base. Expectations for both teams by this point have been set, shattered, or achieved. As fans, we should know what our respected side will bring to this game but is there more? What as fans can we expect from both sides? Here is 5 predictions on the Michigan verse Michigan State game.
It’s not a hard sell to say that Michigan State’s senior wide receiver Jayden Reed may be the biggest playmaker on the field for both teams. Reed also has the best connection to best friend and quarterback Peyton Thorne going back to their childhood and high school, but is he ready to have a big game and break Michigan fans’ hearts all around the country? The simple fact is that Reed is a very explosive player who can turn a short gain into a big play, and he has the opportunity to have a big game Saturday. This year, Per ESPN, Reed has 32 receptions, 373 yards, and 3 touchdowns, most of which came in his last game verse Wisconsin where he had 9 receptions, 117 yards, and 1 touchdown. Reed has also been having a big month in October where according to ESPN he has had 20 of his 30 receptions, 245 of his 373 yards, and all 3 of his touchdowns. This is clearly going to be the best defense that Reed and the Michigan State offense have seen all year, but Reed has been getting hot at the right time and is primed and ready for a big game Saturday.