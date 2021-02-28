5-Star CB Will Johnson releases video, choses between Michigan, Ohio State, and USC

Sharing is caring!

If you are a fan of the Michigan football program, you got some great news on Sunday as 5-star in-state CB Will Johnson has announced that he has chosen the Wolverines over Ohio State and USC. Johnson currently attends Grosse Pointe South High School

Johnson, who is 6-2, 185 lbs, is the No. 11 ranked player overall in the nation for the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports.

“That’s a factor and obviously just being close to home,” Johnson said of his interest in the Wolverines. “They have a great, young staff that they brought in and I really jel well with those guys so far. My position coach, Coach Mo (Maurice Linguist), he just came from the Cowboys last year, he’s a person I connect with really well.

“I talk to Coach (Ron) Bellamy a lot, talked to Coach (defensive coordinator Mike) Macdonald a little bit too, talk to Coach Harbaugh every once in a while. Coach Macdonald is young (33), he gets it and he’s very down to earth. He’s easy to connect with and he has a great football mind. The new young coaches that are there right now are very impressive. I think they can gel together.”

The Next Chapter 📍 pic.twitter.com/U2XX2LEIQc — Wílł Jøhnšoñ (@Willj1228) February 28, 2021