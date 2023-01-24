6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.

Why it Matters

There is no question about it that the Red Wings are getting closer and closer to where they will no longer be sellers at the NHL trade deadline. That being said, that time is not now, and you can expect for them to make some moves before the deadline.

The Red Wings will likely be sellers at the deadline

Look for the Wings to unload expiring contracts to contending teams

6 Red Wings who could be traded

As noted above, I expect that Steve Yzerman will be looking to unload some of the expiring contracts on his roster. Here are six players who who will become free agents at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season that could be dealt before the deadline passes.

NO, DYLAN LARKIN IS NOT GETTING TRADED!!!

Tyler Bertuzzi

Olli Määttä

Jake Walman

Oskar Sundqvist

Adam Erne

Pius Suter



