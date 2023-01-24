Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    spot_img
    Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

    6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

    By: W.G. Brady

    Date:

    Share post:

    Inside the Article:

    Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.

    Detroit Red Wings

    Why it Matters

    There is no question about it that the Red Wings are getting closer and closer to where they will no longer be sellers at the NHL trade deadline. That being said, that time is not now, and you can expect for them to make some moves before the deadline.

    • The Red Wings will likely be sellers at the deadline
    • Look for the Wings to unload expiring contracts to contending teams

    6 Red Wings who could be traded

    As noted above, I expect that Steve Yzerman will be looking to unload some of the expiring contracts on his roster. Here are six players who who will become free agents at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season that could be dealt before the deadline passes.

    NO, DYLAN LARKIN IS NOT GETTING TRADED!!!


    More From This Author

    Previous article
    The Curse of the Billy Goat: How it Led to the Detroit Tigers’ 1945 World Series Victory
    Next article
    Dylan Larkin and Detroit Red Wings agree to contract length

    Newsletter Sign up

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.