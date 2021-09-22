7 Former Detroit Lions included as nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame released their list of 122 Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2022 and seven former Detroit Lions made the cut.

The seven former Lions who have been nominated are as follows:

Jeff Garcia

Anquan Boldin

Lomas Brown

Kevin Glover

Dre Bly

Mel Gray

Pat Swilling

From Pro Football Hall of Fame:

The list of Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 is comprised of 122 players. Among the group announced Wednesday are 10 first-year eligible players: wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester (also PR/KR), Andre Johnson and Steve Smith; offensive linemen Jake Long and Nick Mangold; linebacker DeMarcus Ware; defensive linemen Robert Mathis and Vince Wilfork; and defensive back Antonio Cromartie.

The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 46 defensive players and 11 special teams players. The list of Modern-Era Nominees will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 Finalists in January.

Please click here to see the full list of nominees.