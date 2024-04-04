fb
Former Detroit Lions Coach Dre Bly Hired by UNC Charlotte

Former Lions assistant coach Dre Bly Hired by Biff Poggi.

Report: Michigan Basketball expected to hire Akeem Miskdeen

Michigan Basketball coach Dusty May is set to make a HUGE hire.

Detroit Pistons’ Malachi Flynn Scores 50 Points During Loss to Hawks

Malachi Flynn Scores 50 Points, almost setting an NBA record!
W.G. Brady

8 Detroit Lions Uniform Design Options [Photos]

Lions Notes

The new Detroit Lions Uniforms will be unveiled in two weeks

The Detroit Lions are set to unveil their new uniforms on April 18, sparking excitement and speculation among fans and fashion aficionados alike. In anticipation, Bleacher Report has released eight potential design options, each offering a unique take on the iconic Lions’ aesthetic. From classic throwbacks to modern twists, these designs showcase a range of possibilities. As we await the official reveal, let’s dive into these eight options and discuss which ones stand out as favorites.

1. OPTION A

Which of these uniform designs are your favorites? Make sure to leave your opinion in the comment section on Facebook!

Red Wings News Reports

The availability of Patrick Kane for tomorrow’s Detroit Red Wings game vs. Panthers isn’t certain

The availability of Patrick Kane for tomorrow's crucial Detroit Red Wings game is up in the air, as he's still dealing with an illness.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Coming down to the wire: Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for 3/30

Our Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for today includes several key matchups that carry massive Stanley Cup Playoffs implications.
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup: Game 2 vs. Chicago White Sox

A.J. Hinch is already mixing things up with the Detroit Tigers starting lineup.
Red Wings Notes

Mike Valenti issues scathing ultimatum to Detroit Red Wings

Mike Valenti issues an absolutely brutal ultimatum to the Red Wings, who have yet to win a game on their current road trip!
College Sports

Oakland University coach Greg Kampe Receives Donation from Louisville Fan

Greg Kampe Receives Donation from a happy Louisville fan.
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

