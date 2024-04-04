8 Detroit Lions Uniform Design Options [Photos]

The new Detroit Lions Uniforms will be unveiled in two weeks
The Detroit Lions are set to unveil their new uniforms on April 18, sparking excitement and speculation among fans and fashion aficionados alike. In anticipation, Bleacher Report has released eight potential design options, each offering a unique take on the iconic Lions’ aesthetic. From classic throwbacks to modern twists, these designs showcase a range of possibilities. As we await the official reveal, let’s dive into these eight options and discuss which ones stand out as favorites.
