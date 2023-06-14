A.J. Hinch gives optimistic update on Detroit Tigers P Eduardo Rodriguez

Among the many injuries for the Detroit Tigers this season includes Eduardo Rodriguez, who went on the 15-Day Injured List after suffering a ruptured A4 pulley in his left index finger. It paused what was otherwise an outstanding start to 2023 for Rodriguez, who had a 2.13 ERA with 16 walks and 67 strikeouts across 67⅔ innings of work.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was a guest on “The Stoney and Jansen Show” on 97.1 The Ticket earlier this morning, and he had this to say about Rodriguez:

“E-Rod's doing pretty well given what the fear was at the beginning of the injury,” Hinch said.

“He still has a little protection on his finger, but he’s throwing a ton and he’s throwing hard, which is encouraging,” said Hinch. “Again, I’m not a doctor, but I would think if you exert a ton of energy and pressure at that release point where he felt it to begin with and if he’s confident to throw full speed, I would assume the next thing is going to be on the mound. Hopefully that’s trending toward getting back into baseball.”

The value of outfielder Riley Greene has never been more evident, as the Tigers have struggled immensely to provide offense after he went down with an injury.

“It’s a slow process,” said Hinch of Greene's recovery. “I kind of joke with him, but it’s not really a joke, ‘We need your young bone to heal.’ Like, we need that to get better faster. I know he’s going to increase his activity over the next couple days.”

Wrapping It Up: Eduardo Rodriguez could return soon

The Tigers are coming off a nine-game losing streak, and if they have any intention of getting back into the race for the division lead, they'll need Rodriguez back in short order.

We hope that E-Rod can return to the lineup and continue the dominance on the mound that we saw from him earlier this year!