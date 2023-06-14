Merch
Tigers News Reports

Miguel Cabrera blasts first home run of his final season [Video]

By W.G. Brady
It may have taken him 34 games, but Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera has finally blasted his first home run of what is his final season in Major League Baseball. The blast, which was a 408-foot shot to left field off Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider, is Miggy's 508th career home run.

Miguel Cabrera Detroit Tigers

Miguel Cabrera blasts first home run of his final season

As you will see in the video below, after he rounded the bases, Cabrera headed straight to the Tigers dugout, put on the Detroit Red Wings helmet, and scored a goal!

Miggy is heating up!

Following the Tigers game on May 27th, Cabrera had an abysmal .169 batting average. Since then, he has picked up at least one hit in six out of the seven games he has played to boost his average up to .222. In fact, since May 30 (including his first at-bat today), Cabrera is hitting a whopping .474 (9-for-19)!

