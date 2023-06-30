A.J. Hinch insists ‘we just have to stay patient’ with Spencer Torkelson

Coming out of college, there were quite a few experts who projected Detroit Tigers‘ first baseman Spencer Torkelson to be a top-level MLB hitter with a good deal of power. But so far in Torkelson's career, though he has shown flashes of brilliance, his offensive numbers show he has struggled. Following Tork's first two-home run game of his career, which came during Thursday's win over the Texas Rangers, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch reiterated that ‘we just have to stay patient' with Torkelson.

Hinch insists ‘we need to be patient‘ with Torkelson

In 188 career MLB games, Torkelson is batting just .212 with an OPS of just .646. So far in 2023, he is batting .223 with an OPS of .696.

“Listen, this guy is really good, got some good pitches to hit and had some pretty good at-bats today,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We just have to stay patient with him, and I think he can have games like this.”

Key Points

Torkelson's offensive numbers show struggles, but patience is key: Despite initial projections of Torkelson being a top-level MLB hitter with power, his offensive numbers in his career thus far indicate struggles.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch emphasizes the need for patience with Torkelson, highlighting that he has shown flashes of brilliance and has the potential to perform well.

Torkelson's hard-hit rate and exit velocity suggest the potential for improvement: One key aspect that supports the notion of being patient with Torkelson is his hard-hit rate.

Torkelson's potential impact for the Tigers: With the Tigers in need of Torkelson's contribution, the signs of improvement in his hard-hit rate and exit velocity are encouraging.

Bottom Line: Spencer Torkelson is hitting the ball hard

When it comes to Torkelson, Hinch is correct, we must be patient. During his rookie season, Tork had a hard-hit rate of 41.8%, which placed him at No. 100 in the league. So far this season, he has a hard-hit rate of 48.1%, which puts him at No. 45 in the league, just ahead of Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and Kyle Schwarber. In addition, Torkelson's average exit velocity is currently sitting at 92.0 (No. 34 in baseball), so he is hitting the ball hard. Hopefully, these are signs that Torkelson is about to take off as a Major League hitter because the Tigers need him.