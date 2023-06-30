Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson soared to new heights in his career on Thursday afternoon by hitting two home runs in a game for the first time in his MLB career. Torkelson's outstanding performance, fueled by the advice he received from veteran player Miguel Cabrera, propelled the Tigers to a resounding 8-5 victory over the Texas Rangers in the series finale at Globe Life Field.

Miguel Cabrera's advice pays off HUGE for Spencer Torkelson

Torkelson attributed his success to the invaluable advice he received from Cabrera, a seasoned 21-year MLB veteran and future Hall of Famer. Prior to the game, Cabrera shared some words of wisdom with Torkelson in the batting cage. Cabrera emphasized the importance of trusting his hands and focusing on hitting the ball to the spacious parts of the field, providing a unique perspective that resonated with the young rookie.

“We were in the cage before the game, and I didn't feel great,” Torkelson said. “And Miggy was like, ‘Just trust your hands, and go to the big part of the field.' It's what my dad told me a week ago, but it's a little different coming from Miggy.”

Key Points

Torkelson hits two home runs in a single game, leading the Tigers to victory.

Cabrera offered valuable advice to Torkelson in the batting cage.

Torkelson's success stems from trusting his hands and hitting the ball to the open parts of the field.

The Bottom Line – A Bright Future Ahead

As Torkelson continues to refine his skills and carve his path in the league, the Tigers' organization and fans alike eagerly anticipate the potential he brings to the team. With the right combination of talent, mentorship, and dedication, Tork could have a very bright future ahead of him.