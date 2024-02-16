A.J. Hinch says Detroit Tigers are ‘a harder team’ to make in 2024 than his first few seasons

A.J. Hinch says that the Detroit Tigers are ‘a harder team' for players to make this spring, more so than his first three years with the club.

As A.J. Hinch and the rest of his Detroit Tigers staff prepare for his fourth season as manager, they are clearly encouraged by the challenge posed by the younger players vying for spots in Spring Training this year.

While joining 97.1 The Ticket for a phone interview earlier this morning from Lakeland, Hinch spoke glowingly about the feeling that everyone gets at the beginning of Spring Training.

“It's awesome, it's the most captive audience you can have as a manager or coach is when the players first get here,” Hinch said. “We've been in touch with these guys, so we know the work that has been done, we've interacted with them. We don't let these guys get too far away from us, but there's only one sort of first week where everyone gets back together, and you get the feeling, vibe, and energy – the feel of coming to Spring Training and everyone rolling in, it's awesome. I like this team, I think it's growing and maturing. We have a lot of work to do, but the feel of this team as we start to see some young players mature and settle in is good.”

It's wonderful to reconnect with players you haven't seen in a while, but as Hinch puts it, it will soon be strictly business.

“Now, I'm going to challenge them like crazy this spring in areas we need to get better and let me tell you, we have a lot of areas to get better in,” Hinch said. “When you don't see someone for a while and everyone is healthy and getting into camp, it's the perfect time to give the bro-hug and say hello, and then kick them in the rear.”

Naturally, there are plenty of roster spots up for grabs and a lot of competition to contend with. How do Hinch and his staff determine the best fit for each position?

“We have a lot of competition in the spring, and when I say that, I don't mean that it will be who has the best numbers in the spring or who has the best spring,” he said. “But there are spots to be won, and whether there is a leading person for the rotation or someone on the bench, maybe a bullpen spot, we haven't picked our team yet.“

“There is importance in Spring Training, and that's where younger players are going to benefit from the experience of the other guys. And there are guys playing for their job now, and that's good. It's a harder team to make than my first couple of years here.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Tigers have convened in Lakeland, Florida for Spring Training. Manager A.J. Hinch, speaking via phone on 97.1 The Ticket this morning, expressed his enthusiasm for the start of Spring Training, highlighting the positive vibes surrounding the team's beginning. Additionally, Hinch emphasized the importance of reconnecting with players, acknowledging the impending shift towards a more business-oriented atmosphere as the competition for roster spots intensifies.

Bottom Line: How far can Detroit go in 2024?

The Detroit Tigers made significant progress last season, and they're aiming to continue their rebuilding process and become a more competitive team in the American League Central Division. The good news is that Hinch, who has championship experience, is now here for the long haul after agreeing to a contract extension.

With Spring Training underway, anticipation grows for the impact Hinch can bring to the club in his fourth year as manager.