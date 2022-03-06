A new candidate emerges for Detroit Lions with No. 2 overall pick

The Detroit Lions have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and most believe they will use that pick on either Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux as they are regarded by most as the top two edge rushers in this year’s cycle.
In fact, I have mocked Hutchinson to the Lions in every single mock draft I have done since January and, at this point, it will take a lot to move me off of that.
Well, that “a lot” may have come on Saturday as Georgia DE Travon Walker absolutely destroyed the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, in a good way.
In comparison to Hutchinson and Thibodeaux, Walker’s measurables were superior.
As you can see below, Walker is an absolute beast of a man with long arms and a huge wingspan.
#NFL Combine EDGE Measurements
Travon Walker
6'5"
272 lbs
35.5 Arm Length
84 1/4 Wingspan
Kayvon Thibodeaux
6'4"
254 lbs
33 1/8 Arms
79.5 Wingspan
Aidan Hutchinson
6'6"
260 lbs
32 1/8 Arms
78 1/8 Wingspan
When it came to the on-field testing at the combine, Walker posted some sick numbers.
Travon Walker update.
9.99 is Myles Garrett range. pic.twitter.com/hrKMeAwp5V
Whether or not Travon Walker will be selected by the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick, you can bet your bottom dollar that GM Brad Holmes will think hard and long about the Georgia DE.
Nation, who would you like to see the Lions select with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?
