A new candidate emerges for Detroit Lions with No. 2 overall pick

The Detroit Lions have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and most believe they will use that pick on either Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux as they are regarded by most as the top two edge rushers in this year’s cycle.

In fact, I have mocked Hutchinson to the Lions in every single mock draft I have done since January and, at this point, it will take a lot to move me off of that.

Well, that “a lot” may have come on Saturday as Georgia DE Travon Walker absolutely destroyed the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, in a good way.

In comparison to Hutchinson and Thibodeaux, Walker’s measurables were superior.

As you can see below, Walker is an absolute beast of a man with long arms and a huge wingspan.

#NFL Combine EDGE Measurements Travon Walker

6'5"

272 lbs

35.5 Arm Length

84 1/4 Wingspan Kayvon Thibodeaux

6'4"

254 lbs

33 1/8 Arms

79.5 Wingspan Aidan Hutchinson

6'6"

260 lbs

32 1/8 Arms

78 1/8 Wingspan — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) March 5, 2022

When it came to the on-field testing at the combine, Walker posted some sick numbers.

Travon Walker update. 9.99 is Myles Garrett range. pic.twitter.com/hrKMeAwp5V — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 5, 2022

Whether or not Travon Walker will be selected by the Lions with the No. 2 overall pick, you can bet your bottom dollar that GM Brad Holmes will think hard and long about the Georgia DE.

Nation, who would you like to see the Lions select with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?