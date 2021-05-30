A new favorite may have just emerged to trade for Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Atlanta Falcons continue to field calls from teams interested in dealing for former All-Pro WR Julio Jones.

Russini added that the Seattle Seahawks have had discussions about trading for Jones and that QB Russell Wilson and Jones have spoken to each other about joining forces.

