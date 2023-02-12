Aaron Glenn on verge of remaining in Detroit

During the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions had one of the top offenses in the NFL, and because of that, offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson became a very hot candidate to land a head coaching job when the season concluded. But, as we know, Johnson took his hat out of the ring early on in the process as he announced he was sticking around with the Lions. That being said, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is also a candidate to land a head coaching gig, and as of Saturday, it appeared as if he was still being considered by the Indianapolis Colts. But, according to reports, things have changed since then and Glenn is on the verge of remaining in Detroit.

Why it Matters for Aaron Glenn and the Lions

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Colts are now targeting Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to be their next head coach. Schefter added that on Sunday morning, the Colts informed the other remaining candidates this morning that they are moving in a different direction. If the Colts do hire Steichen, it seems like a certainty that Glenn will remain as the defensive coordinator in Detroit.

Big Picture

During the first part of the 2022 NFL season, Detroit had one of the worst defenses in football under the watch of Glenn, but they improved greatly as the season went on. That being said, Detroit's defensive ranking probably does not have a ton to do with Glenn getting a head coaching job. In fact, I would be shocked if Glenn does not land a head coaching gig prior to the 2024 season, as that is what he is built to do.