Acting Michigan Football coach Sherrone Moore named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award

Acting Michigan Football coach Sherrone Moore named a semifinalist to win the award presented to college football's top assistant!

The Michigan Wolverines have appointed assistant coach Sherrone Moore as the interim head coach following Jim Harbaugh‘s suspension. Under Moore's leadership, the team has secured victories in both games heading into the upcoming significant face-off against the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend. Moore's exceptional efforts have earned him recognition, being named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, an honor bestowed upon the top assistant coach in college football.

Moore has led Michigan Football to two straight victories in Harbaugh's absence

Following Harbaugh's suspension due to the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and his acceptance of the subsequent punishment for the remainder of the regular season schedule, Moore has guided the Wolverines to consecutive victories against Penn State and Maryland.

And it was announced earlier this afternoon that he's been named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the top college football coach.

Sherrone Moore is embracing the challenge in Harbaugh's absence

The off-field distractions might have seemed like a potential detriment to Michigan Football, but Moore expressed that they actually served to bring the team closer together.

“All the craziness, all that stuff going on, it's just brought us closer and closer together,” Moore said earlier this week.

“When you're at the top, everybody is always trying to knock you down and you feel like we've always got a target on our backs which is great,” said Moore. “We love it.”

After Harbaugh implied that the Wolverines were “America's Team” in a recent press conference, Moore built upon that sentiment.

“If America is with us, let's go,” Moore said. “If not, tough. We're just going to keep doing what we're doing.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Acting as Michigan Football's head coach during Jim Harbaugh's absence, Sherrone Moore has steered the Wolverines to two consecutive wins. His coaching prowess has earned him a nomination for the Broyles Award, an esteemed accolade presented annually to college football's premier assistant coach. Additionally, Moore embraces the intensity of Michigan being in the spotlight following the controversy, relishing the challenge of carrying the team forward.

Bottom Line: On to Ohio State

It's a highly anticipated matchup as the Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for “The Game” at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor this Saturday afternoon.

Moore's leadership in the absence of Harbaugh has been commendable, securing two consecutive wins. Whether he can steer the Wolverines to a third straight victory against Ohio State remains to be seen, but his guidance has certainly positioned the team well for this critical showdown.