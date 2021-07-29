Adrian Wojnarowski reveals who Detroit Pistons will select with No. 1 overall pick

by

If you thought you were going to have to wait until tonight to find out who the Detroit Pistons will select with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, you are wrong.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons have decided to select Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick.

Let’s go!!!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.