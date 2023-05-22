Advance stats reveal Detroit Lions chances of WINNING Super Bowl

As the NFL season approaches, the Detroit Lions find themselves in an intriguing position. According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), the Lions have been given a 4% chance of winning the Super Bowl. While this may not seem like an overwhelming figure, it places them among the top contenders in the league. Let's delve into the advanced stats and examine why the Lions are generating significant buzz heading into the 2023 season.

The Lions' Strong Finish in 2022

The Lions' impressive performance during the latter part of the 2022 season has laid a solid foundation for their 2023 aspirations. They closed out the year by winning eight of their final ten games, finishing with a respectable 9-8 record. This surge of success has ignited optimism among fans and pundits alike, who now view the Lions as a team capable of making a deep playoff run.

The Impact of Jared Goff

One of the key factors in the Lions' potential success lies in the hands of their quarterback, Jared Goff. If Goff can replicate his 2022 performance, during which he showcased his skills and led the team to victory, the Lions' chances of making a Super Bowl run will undoubtedly increase. Goff's familiarity with the team and his growing chemistry with the receiving corps provide reasons for Lions fans to be hopeful.

A Defense on the Rise

While offense may grab the headlines, a solid defense is crucial for any team eyeing a Super Bowl berth. The Lions understand this and are focused on strengthening their defensive unit for the upcoming season. If their defense can take a significant step forward, the Lions' chances of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy will receive a substantial boost. Improved pass rush, disciplined coverage, and timely turnovers can be the difference-makers on the path to victory.

The FPI Rankings and Super Bowl Percentages

According to ESPN's FPI rankings, the Lions find themselves in the seventh spot with a 4% chance of winning the Super Bowl. Let's take a look at the full list of teams and their corresponding percentages:

Eagles – 14% Chiefs – 13% 49ers – 11% Bills – 9% Bengals – 9% Cowboys – 7% Lions – 4% Jets – 4% Ravens – 3% Chargers – 3% Dolphins – 3% Jaguars – 3%

Bottom Line: The Detroit Lions' future is bright

While the Lions' 4% chance may not be the highest among the league's elite, it signifies their growing prominence as a potential Super Bowl contender. The team's strong finish in 2022, Jared Goff's potential impact, and a defense on the rise all contribute to the belief that the Lions can make a deep playoff run. As the season unfolds, it will be fascinating to witness how these advanced stats translate into on-field performance. Lions fans have reasons to be hopeful, and with the right combination of skill, strategy, and determination, the Motor City could find itself celebrating a Super Bowl victory in the near future.