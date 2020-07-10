41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 10, 2020
type here...

Agent: Former Detroit Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk signs extension

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to Pavel Datsyuk‘s agent Dan Milstein, the former Detroit Red Wings‘ great has signed a 1-year extension with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the KHL.

Datsyuk, who will turn 42 on July 20, played in 43 games for his hometown team in 2019-20, scoring 5 goals and dishing out 17 assists.

Keep it going, Magic Man!

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

College Sports

Report: Division I athletic director says cancellation of 2020 football season ‘is coming’

Arnold Powell - 0
Though this is no the news we wanted to report today, we have been saying this was coming for some time now. According to Tony...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Media company creates perfect Detroit Lions/Detroit Pistons alternate uniforms [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
Let's face it, the Detroit Lions' current 'Color Rush' uniforms leave MUCH to be desired. The all-gray just looks awful and a change should...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL executives, players, and coaches don’t believe Lions WR Kenny Golladay a Top 10 WR

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday, ESPN released a piece that ranks the Top 10 wide receivers in the league, as voted on by NFL executives, players, and...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Agent: Former Detroit Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk signs extension

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Pavel Datsyuk's agent Dan Milstein, the former Detroit Red Wings' great has signed a 1-year extension with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the KHL. Datsyuk,...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

Report: NHL releases tentative dates for 2020 Draft and start of next season

Michael Whitaker - 0
We in the Motor City are still smarting after the NHL Draft Lottery absolutely screwed over the Detroit Red Wings, knocking them down to...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: No. 5

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have featured not only some of the National Hockey League's greatest teams in history, but also some of the greatest...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Chicago Blackhawks provide update regarding team name

Michael Whitaker - 0
The sports world is undergoing a series of changes in the past few weeks, with the NFL's Washington Redskins as well as MLB's Cleveland...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: 1992 line brawl between Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On February 9, 1992 Detroit Red Wings forward Bob Probert and New York Rangers forward Tie Domi dropped the gloves. Both were well known...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.