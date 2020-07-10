Agent: Former Detroit Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk signs extension

According to Pavel Datsyuk‘s agent Dan Milstein, the former Detroit Red Wings‘ great has signed a 1-year extension with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg of the KHL.
Datsyuk, who will turn 42 on July 20, played in 43 games for his hometown team in 2019-20, scoring 5 goals and dishing out 17 assists.
Keep it going, Magic Man!
Pavel Datsyuk signs 1 year extension with his hometown KHL club Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/3PX7nblDEY
— Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) July 10, 2020