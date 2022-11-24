Detroit Lions News

Aidan Hutchinson fakes out Detroit Lions fans during Thanksgiving Day introductions [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Lions hosted the Bills on Thanksgiving
  • Hutchinson faked out the crowd prior to the game

When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they knew they were getting a great player, but they were also getting quite the character. If you have been paying attention to Hutchinson since he was selected by the Lions, you are well aware that he had charisma for days, along with a great sense of humor. On Thanksgiving Day, Hutch flashed some of those things during the pregame introductions.

How did Aidan Hutchinson fake out Detroit Lions fans on Thanksgiving Day?

During Thursday’s introductions, rookie Kerby Joseph wowed the crowd at Ford Field by pulling off multiple flips while coming out onto the field.

Then it was time for Hutchinson to be introduced, he faked out the crowd by acting like he too was going to flip his way onto the field. Instead, Hutch faked the flip before shaking his head.

