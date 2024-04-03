Detroit Pistons’ Malachi Flynn Scores 50 Points During Loss to Hawks

Malachi Flynn Scores 50 Points off the bench

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn delivered an unforgettable performance against the Atlanta Hawks. Coming off the bench, Flynn scored an impressive 50 points, setting a new team record for points off the bench and coming just one point shy of the NBA record. Despite his efforts, the Pistons fell to the Hawks with a final score of 121-113.

50 POINTS!!!

50 PTS for Malachi Flynn! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v9sCzdKTo6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 4, 2024

Why it Matters: A Historic Performance

Flynn’s remarkable achievement is not just a personal milestone but also a significant moment in the history of the Detroit Pistons. His 50-point game is a testament to his talent and potential, showcasing his ability to make a substantial impact on the game.

The 50 points off the bench is not only a Pistons team record, but it is one point shy of the 51 points that Jamaal Crawford scored off the bench in 2019. During the game, Flynn was 18-for-25 from the floor (5-for-9 from three-point range), and he also posted six rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Malachi Flynn scored 50 points off the bench in the Pistons’ loss to the Hawks. Flynn set a Pistons team record and came close to the NBA record for points off the bench. He shot 18-for-25 from the floor and contributed in other areas with six rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

The Bottom Line – A Star in the Making

It has been a very tough season for the Detroit Pistons, but tonight’s performance by Malachi Flynn is one that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Will Flynn every drop half a hundred again in his career? Probably not. But on April 3, 2024, he did exactly that. Unfortunately, the Pistons lost the game… as usual.