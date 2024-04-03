fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Pistons’ Malachi Flynn Scores 50 Points During Loss to Hawks

Pistons News Reports

Malachi Flynn Scores 50 Points off the bench

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn delivered an unforgettable performance against the Atlanta Hawks. Coming off the bench, Flynn scored an impressive 50 points, setting a new team record for points off the bench and coming just one point shy of the NBA record. Despite his efforts, the Pistons fell to the Hawks with a final score of 121-113.

Detroit Pistons Post NBA Trade Deadline Starting Lineup Detroit Pistons sign Tosan Evbuomwan Detroit Pistons sign Taj Gibson Jalen Duren joins Wilt Chamberlain Detroit Pistons sign Chimezie Metu Stanley Umude Ruled Out For Season Malachi Flynn Scores 50 points

50 POINTS!!!

Why it Matters: A Historic Performance

Flynn’s remarkable achievement is not just a personal milestone but also a significant moment in the history of the Detroit Pistons. His 50-point game is a testament to his talent and potential, showcasing his ability to make a substantial impact on the game.

The 50 points off the bench is not only a Pistons team record, but it is one point shy of the 51 points that Jamaal Crawford scored off the bench in 2019. During the game, Flynn was 18-for-25 from the floor (5-for-9 from three-point range), and he also posted six rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Jalen Duren reacts Quentin Grimes Out for Remainder of Season

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Malachi Flynn scored 50 points off the bench in the Pistons’ loss to the Hawks.
  2. Flynn set a Pistons team record and came close to the NBA record for points off the bench.
  3. He shot 18-for-25 from the floor and contributed in other areas with six rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

The Bottom Line – A Star in the Making

It has been a very tough season for the Detroit Pistons, but tonight’s performance by Malachi Flynn is one that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Will Flynn every drop half a hundred again in his career? Probably not. But on April 3, 2024, he did exactly that. Unfortunately, the Pistons lost the game… as usual.

