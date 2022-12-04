Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions have the Playofs in mind

Detroit Lions News

Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a season ago, when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Unfortunately, they got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another tough season in the Motor City. But since then, the Lions have played extremely well, including winning four of their last five games to get 5-7. Following Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie Aidan Hutchinson told reporters that the Lions have the playoffs in mind.

What did Aidan Hutchinson say about the Detroit Lions and the Playoffs?

While speaking to reporters after the 40-14 win over the Jaguars, Hutchinson talked about the emotional rollercoaster the season has been, and that they now “got the playoffs in mind.”

“We’ve got the playoffs in mind now and it’s good having something to play for,” he said.

Hutchinson added that he and his teammates have the confidence to beat any team in the NFL.

Nation, do you think the Lions can do what it takes to earn a playoff spot? Or, will that have to wait until 2023?

Lost your password?