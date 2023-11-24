Aidan Hutchinson To Serve As Guest Picker For College GameDay

On Saturday at high noon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in what will arguably be the most important game of the college football season. Not surprisingly, ESPN's College GameDay will be in Ann Arbor for The Game, and a familiar face will be the honorary guest picker. According to a press release from ESPN, former Michigan great and current Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson will be the guest picker on Saturday's show.

Hutch is Back!

ESPN has announced that Hutchinson will be the guest picker for Saturday's edition of College GameDay.

Guest Picker – Michigan great and current Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson makes his return to Ann Arbor as the Week 13 guest picker. Two years ago in Ann Arbor, Hutchinson helped key a 45-27 Michigan win over the Buckeyes, snapping a nine-year losing streak.

Other Show Highlights and Guests

Here are some of the other show highlights and guests via the press release:

Acting Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore will join College GameDay for a second straight week, along with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day will make a return appearance for the second time this season during Saturday’s show. Brian Kelly will join remotely from Tiger Stadium ahead of LSU’s clash with Texas A&M.

Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest – GameDay will once again offer an exclusive contest during the live show, Pat McAfee's Kicking Contest. One fan will be chosen from the 'pit' onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. If the contestant successfully completes the kick, he/she will be awarded $100,000 from McAfee. Full details, including official rules, can be found here .

GameDay will once again offer an exclusive contest during the live show, Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest. One fan will be chosen from the ‘pit’ onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. If the contestant successfully completes the kick, he/she will be awarded $100,000 from McAfee. Full details, including official rules, can be found . 300 for Ol’ Crimson – Washington State’s Ol’ Crimson flag will celebrate its 300th consecutive College GameDay show. The tradition started when Wazzu fan Tom Pounds first waved the flag behind the set on October 4, 2003. No matter where GameDay travels, Ol’ Crimson has remained a constant now for 20 years.

