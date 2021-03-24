AJ Hinch has some fun while doing play-by-play for Miguel Cabrera rundown play [Video]

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has a place waiting for him in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame when his playing career ends.

But until then, we’re still fortunate to be able to see him don the Old English D. In fact, new Tigers skipper A.J. Hinch had a humorous suggestion as to Cabrera’s next career path.

While interviewing with the Fox Sports Detroit broadcast team, Cabrera executed a rundown that nearly turned into a double play. It wasn’t long before Hinch declared Cabrera could have a broadcasting career waiting for him when his playing days are over:

