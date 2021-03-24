AJ Hinch says Miguel Cabrera is ‘arguably the best’ 1B on Tigers

Sharing is caring!

While Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera‘s days as an every day first baseman are over, he’s stated that he’d like more time at the position.

And if manager A.J. Hinch‘s comments today are any indication, he may get his wish.

Hinch stated that Cabrera is arguably the “best” 1B that on the roster:

A.J. Hinch on Miguel Cabrera: "He's arguably the best first baseman we have and I love having him out there." Miggy has -20 DRS over the last five years and is about to turn 38….so while it's a nice compliment, this isn't exactly a ringing endorsement of Renato Nunez. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) March 24, 2021

The Tigers did sign Renato Nunez to a $1.3 million deal this offseason, but if the 38 year old Cabrera is referred to as the team’s top player at the position, it certainly isn’t the best look for the 26 year old Nunez.