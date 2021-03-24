AJ Hinch says Miguel Cabrera is ‘arguably the best’ 1B on Tigers

by

While Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera‘s days as an every day first baseman are over, he’s stated that he’d like more time at the position.

And if manager A.J. Hinch‘s comments today are any indication, he may get his wish.

Hinch stated that Cabrera is arguably the “best” 1B that on the roster:

The Tigers did sign Renato Nunez to a $1.3 million deal this offseason, but if the 38 year old Cabrera is referred to as the team’s top player at the position, it certainly isn’t the best look for the 26 year old Nunez.

