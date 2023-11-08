Alex Anzalone could leave Detroit Lions for Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. Packers

In the world of professional sports, dedication and commitment often define the careers of athletes. However, sometimes life throws a curveball that forces even the most devoted players to make challenging decisions. This is the situation Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone finds himself in as he contemplates his role in the Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Alex Anzalone's Dilemma

Anzalone has been a defensive force for the Lions so far in 2023, leading his team in tackles during the first eight games of the season. The Lions have shown promise with a 6–2 record, securing the top spot in the NFC North as they head into Week 10 against the Chargers. However, there's a twist in Anzalone's journey. His second child is due to be born just around the time of the annual Thanksgiving Day game against the Green Bay Packers Packers.

The Decision Has Already Been Made

When asked about his choice between playing in the game or being with his wife and newborn, Anzalone left no room for doubt.

“I’m out of there,” Anzalone said. “Sorry, Lions fans.”

“I am out of there, sorry Lions fans…”@AlexAnzalone34 discusses the possibility of missing an upcoming game for the birth of his baby girl on latest @RossTuckerPod: pic.twitter.com/UTuHuazTAd — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) November 8, 2023

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Alex Anzalone faces a tough decision between a Thanksgiving Day game and the birth of his second child. Anzalone's choice to be with his family over football is met with understanding and support from the Lions and their coach, Dan Campbell. This situation highlights the evolving priorities in professional sports, with family values taking precedence.

Bottom Line: Family Comes First

Alex Anzalone's choice to be by his wife's side during the birth of their child over a football game exemplifies the essence of humanity in sports. It is a decision rooted in love, responsibility, and the acknowledgment that, in the grand scheme of life, family takes precedence. With that being said, let's hope the baby is a football fan and makes sure to come AFTER the Lions whoop the Packers on Thanksgiving Day!