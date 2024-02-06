Alex Anzalone on Dan Campbell's Decisions: ‘Detroit is ALWAYS going to bet on Detroit'

In the wake of the Detroit Lions' heart-wrenching 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, linebacker Alex Anzalone has publicly backed head coach Dan Campbell‘s aggressive 4th down calls. Despite the high-stakes environment and the decisions not delivering the desired outcome, Anzalone's words, shared in a heartfelt letter to Detroit published in The Players' Tribune, underscore the unwavering belief within the team.

What Did Alex Anzalone Say?

“We were all behind Dan on the 4th down call,” Anzalone wrote. “Let’s get that out of the way first. If you could rewind time, we’d all do it again. A hundred times out of a hundred.

“It was the right decision — and I’m not talking about the right decision for analytics or talk radio or whatever. It was the right call for us, especially in that moment. When you’re in that situation, 20 games into an NFL season, it’s not like a video game. You’re not playing Madden. You had guys out there playing with bum ankles. Guys playing with MCL sprains.

“Guys taking nerve injections and toradol. Guys who could barely get out of bed that morning. It’s a battle of wills at that point in the season. You’re just running on pure belief and adrenaline. I feel like if you shy away from your identity in that moment, then you’re betraying the very thing that got you there.

“When the chips are down, Detroit is always going to bet on Detroit.“

The Bottom Line – Detroit's Unbreakable Spirit Shines Through

The words of Alex Anzalone serve as a powerful reminder of the Detroit Lions' spirit and the ethos that has redefined the team's trajectory. In the face of adversity, the decision to “bet on Detroit” transcends the realm of football, mirroring the city's own journey of perseverance and revival. Dan Campbell‘s bold decisions in the NFC Championship Game, backed unequivocally by his team, reflect a broader philosophy of resilience and self-belief.

As the Lions look to the future, their approach to the game — characterized by daring, unity, and an unwavering belief in their collective strength — promises to inspire not just a city, but perhaps, the very soul of football itself. Detroit's journey under Campbell's stewardship is more than a sports narrative; it's a testament to the transformative power of faith, identity, and the courage to always bet on Detroit.