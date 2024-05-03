One Perfect Move The Detroit Lions Should Make IMMEDIATELY

The Detroit Lions WILL make this move!

The 2024 NFL Draft has wrapped up, and despite many predictions that the Detroit Lions would draft a safety, they have left the position untouched. This decision has spurred various opinions on the readiness of their current safety lineup, which could potentially feature Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph with Ifeatu Melifonwu. However, there is one move that could instantly enhance the Lions’ secondary and bring a veteran presence back to where his NFL journey began: re-signing Quandre Diggs.

The Case for Quandre Diggs

Quandre Diggs, a former sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2016, has a history that resonates with the team and its fanbase. Despite his unexpected departure in 2019, which was influenced by the then-coaching and management team of Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, Diggs has continued to excel. He represented the Seattle Seahawks in three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2020 to 2022. Although he didn’t earn Pro Bowl honors in 2023, his performance remains robust, proving he still possesses plenty of “gas left in the tank.”

Strategic Fit and Impact

Re-signing Diggs could provide the Lions with not only a seasoned leader in the secondary but also a player well-versed in the culture and ethos of Detroit football. His experience and playmaking ability would offer immediate benefits, potentially elevating the team’s defensive strategy and cohesion.

Diggs’s familiarity with the city and its fans, combined with his on-field capabilities, makes this potential signing both a strategic and sentimental win. His return could bridge past and present rosters, fostering a sense of continuity and growth.

The Lions’ Safety Outlook

While some analysts believe the Lions are set with the safeties currently on their roster, adding a player of Diggs’s caliber could solidify this group, offering depth and competition. With the NFL being a league where experience and leadership are invaluable, especially in playoff contexts, having Diggs could significantly impact the younger players’ development and the secondary’s overall performance.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Veteran Leadership: Re-signing Quandre Diggs would bring veteran leadership and proven performance back to the Detroit Lions’ secondary. Despite not making the Pro Bowl in 2023, Diggs’ previous three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances highlight his consistent level of play and the immediate impact he could have on the team. Cultural Fit: Diggs’ history with the Lions and his understanding of the team’s culture make him an ideal fit. His return could bridge the gap between past and present players, fostering team cohesion and providing a mentoring role to younger players in the secondary. Strategic Depth: Adding Diggs would not only enhance the Lions’ defensive strategy through his playmaking abilities but also add depth to the safety position. This move would solidify the secondary and increase competition, potentially raising the overall performance level of the defense as they aim for success in the upcoming season.

Bottom Line

The perfect move for the Detroit Lions at this juncture is clear: bring Quandre Diggs back to Detroit. This acquisition would not only fill a practical need in the safety position but also reconnect the team with a player who embodies the spirit and resilience of Detroit football. This reunion could be a defining moment for the Lions as they prepare for the upcoming season, aiming to build a team capable of surpassing expectations and achieving success on the highest stages.