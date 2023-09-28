Amon-Ra St. Brown scores long TD, proceeds to do the Lambeau Leap [Video]

Amon-Ra St. Brown scores long TD, proceeds to do the Lambeau Leap

The Detroit Lions did not get off to the greatest of starts on Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers as Jared Goff tossed an early interception. But Goff came back strong on the Lions' second possession of the game as he led the offense down the field for their first touchdown of the game. The scoring play came on a 24-yard TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

St. Brown Scores and Does the Lambeau Leap

Take a look as Goff finds a wide-open St. Brown for the go-ahead touchdown. After scoring, Amon-Ra found some Lions fans in the crown and he proceeded to do the Lambeau Leap.

Why it Matters

After not throwing an interception in 10 straight games, Goff has now tossed a pick in three games in a row. Thankfully, rather than letting tonight's interception bother him, Goff came back on the very next possession and made the Packers pay for not defending one of his favorite targets.