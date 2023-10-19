Amon-Ra St. Brown has perfect answer to question regarding 2023 Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown, in a recent interview after the Detroit Lions‘ remarkable win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was confronted with a compelling question: Are the Lions one of the NFL's best teams? His response reflects the optimism and determination coursing through the team's veins as they kick off the season in style.

What did Amon-Ra St. Brown say?

When asked whether or not he believes the Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL, he had the perfect response.

“I think so,” St. Brown said. “It’s still early. Last year, if you said the Lions are one of the worst teams in the league at this point, at the end of the year, you might have been saying something different. So there’s still a lot of football left to be played, but if we keep playing like this, we’ll have a good shot.”

“To start off 5-1 is huge for us, but for us, I think we take it one week at a time,” St. Brown said. “We’re going to celebrate this win, but as soon as this next week approaches, we’re onto the next game, onto Baltimore.”

Why it Matters

St. Brown's response artfully navigated the fine line between optimism and caution. He reminded everyone that the Lions' recent success story is nothing short of remarkable. Last season, they began with a disheartening 1-6 record, seemingly destined for the bottom ranks of the NFL. Yet, a dramatic turnaround saw them win eight of their final ten games, missing the playoffs by just one single game.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, reflecting on the Lions' strong start, believes they could be among the NFL's best. He emphasizes the team's focus on taking one game at a time while having bigger goals in mind. St. Brown's perspective serves as a reminder of the Lions' remarkable turnaround and the need to enjoy the journey.

Bottom Line – The Lions' Journey Unfolds

As the Detroit Lions embark on their promising season, the question of whether they are one of the NFL's best teams lingers. Amon-Ra St. Brown's perspective underscores the team's determination to make this season special. It's a journey worth watching, and Lions fans have every reason to be excited about the future.