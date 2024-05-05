fb
W.G. Brady

Former Michigan Basketball Player Darius Morris Dies

U of M

Darius Morris Dies At The Age of 33

The sports world is mourning the loss of former Michigan basketball standout Darius Morris, who passed away at the age of 33. News of his death was reported on Saturday, leaving fans and former teammates in shock. According to TMZ Sports, Morris died in Los Angeles earlier this week. The cause of his death has not yet been disclosed publicly.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” the former NBA player’s family said in a statement to us on Saturday morning. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Amorion Walker Returns to Michigan Football Darius Morris Dies

Impressive Collegiate Career

Darius Morris was a key figure for the Michigan Wolverines, playing a pivotal role in revitalizing the basketball program during his tenure. Over two seasons at Michigan, Morris made significant contributions, most notably leading the team to the 2011 NCAA Tournament during his sophomore year. His outstanding performance during this period highlighted his ability to both score and distribute the ball, making him a central figure in Michigan‘s offensive strategies.

Professional Basketball Journey

After an impressive collegiate career, Morris declared for the NBA Draft and was picked up by the Los Angeles Lakers. His professional career spanned four seasons, during which he played for five NBA teams including the Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets. Beyond the NBA, Morris also had stints overseas and in the G League, showcasing his talent and determination to continue playing at high levels.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Darius Morris passed away at the age of 33, leaving behind a legacy of basketball excellence both in college and professional play.
  2. Morris was instrumental in leading the Michigan Wolverines to the 2011 NCAA Tournament, marking a significant phase in his basketball career.
  3. His professional career included playing for multiple NBA teams and international stints, reflecting his adaptability and passion for the game.

The Bottom Line

Darius Morris‘s sudden death brings a tragic end to the life of a player remembered for his passion for basketball and his impact both on and off the court. He was not only a standout athlete but also a beloved teammate and a role model to many young athletes. As the basketball community mourns, many are reflecting on his legacy and the moments of brilliance he brought to the game.

The cause of Morris‘s death has not been disclosed yet. As the sports world comes to terms with this loss, tributes from across the globe highlight the respect and admiration he garnered throughout his career. Darius Morris will be remembered for his dynamic play, his leadership, and his ability to inspire those around him.

