Amon-Ra St. Brown following win over Buccaneers: ‘We knew we were built for this'

Heading into Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were quite a few Detroit Lions fans who were concerned. Not only were the injury-riddled Lions taking on a first-place team on the road, but they were taking on a very healthy team that just so happened to be coming off of a bye week. But if you watched the game, it appeared as if the Lions were the healthy home team coming off a bye as they easily disposed of the Bucs by a score of 20-6. Following the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown made it clear that the Lions “were built for this.”

Help From a Friend

With under three minutes remaining in the first half and the score tied 3-3, the Lions had the ball in a third down and long situation at the Tampa 27-yard line. That's when St. Brown made what was arguably the play of a game as he scored the go-ahead touchdown. If you watched the game, you know that St. Brown got a little help from a friend as RB Craig Reynolds made what many are calling the block of the year so far for the Lions.

“I just see Craig come out of nowhere,” St. Brown told Peter King,“ and he hit Carlton Davis. Just blasted him. I saw it happen right in front of me. Craig made a huge block. Without Craig, that play’s a 10-yard gain at most. Without Craig, that play’s not happening.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE BLOCK OF THE YEAR BY CRAIG REYNOLDS

The Lions are Built Differently

St. Brown told King that the Lions are a “tight” team that loves each other and that they are “built for this.”

“It’s the way we play football,” St. Brown said. “We block hard. We run after the catch. We’re selfless teammates. We want what’s best for everyone on this team. We’re a tight group, especially on offense. We love each other. That’s just a testament to the chemistry that we built, the coaching our coaches have instilled in us since the spring. We’ve got to keep it going.

“We knew we were built for this. A game like this is just verification of it.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: All for One, One for All!

Amon-Ra St. Brown's post-game reflections emphasize the Detroit Lions' resilience and unity, which have allowed them to overcome adversity and achieve victory. Their convincing win against the Buccaneers serves as a testament to their collective strength and unwavering commitment to each other, proving that they are indeed “built for this.”