Amon-Ra St. Brown makes shocking comment about UDFA Dylan Drummond

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, while dissecting his own performance in a recent walk-through practice, stumbled upon a surprise standout – undrafted rookie, Dylan Drummond. While the team had been split between two fields during practice, St. Brown couldn't help but be taken by Drummond's performance, which was being carried out simultaneously on the adjacent field.

“He does everything right,” St. Brown said. “He's crafty, he's a good route runner, understands the offense really well for only being here for OTAs through now. He's right there with me, in terms of understanding almost everything.

“I like him a lot. I can't wait to see what he does in the preseason.”

These high praises coming from a Pro Bowler like St. Brown shed a promising light on Drummond, underlining his dedication, attentiveness, and promising potential for the upcoming preseason.

Key Points

St. Brown found Drummond's performance impressive during a recent team practice.

Drummond, an undrafted rookie, received praise for his detailed performance and good route running.

St. Brown acknowledged Drummond's understanding of the offense, placing him on par with his own understanding.

St. Brown expressed excitement to see Drummond's performance in the upcoming preseason.

Bottom Line – Rookie Shines in Pro Bowler's Spotlight

This surprising development within the Lions' ranks underlines the unpredictability and thrill inherent in the sport. While Dylan Drummond may have started as an undrafted rookie, his ability to grab the attention of a Pro Bowler like Amon-Ra St. Brown demonstrates that in the world of the NFL, talent and hard work can indeed steal the limelight. As the preseason looms, all eyes will now be on Drummond, the unexpected standout on the rise.