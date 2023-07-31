Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Was Disgruntled After Monday’s Training Camp Practice

By W.G. Brady
46
0

Following Monday's practice, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown expressed his frustration when an unexpected change in the practice schedule prevented him from redeeming himself for a rare mistake. The session was cut short following an injury to teammate Shane Zylstra, prompting head coach Dan Campbell to end the current period and transition to end-of-practice situations.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Ben Johnson Jared Goff Detroit Lions

Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Was ‘Pissed Off' After Detroit Lions Practice

St. Brown, known as one of the most reliable pass catchers in the NFL, had dropped a pass earlier in the practice, which according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, left him visibly upset. Speaking after practice, St. Brown admitted his frustration over the drop, emphasizing his high personal standards and desire to avoid any dropped passes.

“We were supposed to have another period and he goes, ‘Two-minute,'” St. Brown said. “I go, ‘What? We have another period of live,' which I wanted cause I had that one drop.”

“I’m pissed off,” St. Brown told the Free Press after practice. “I mean, I shouldn’t drop anything but shoot, even the best ones drop them, but like for me I’m mad, it’s just the way I am. I know I’m going to go out there and the next one I’m going to make. But I’m so hot, a drop like that, it’ll ruin my whole day for sure, Definitely my whole practice, especially a practice like that where I don’t get a chance to make up for it. It definitely, it’ll (bleep) up my day.”

Key Points

  • Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was frustrated after a recent practice session was cut short.
  • The abrupt end to practice meant St. Brown didn't have the chance to redeem a rare dropped pass.
  • Despite the rare drop, St. Brown remains one of the most reliable pass catchers in the NFL.
  • His frustration reveals his high personal standards and commitment to perfection.
Amon-Ra St. Brown 2023 Detroit Lions Pro Football Focus Jamaal Williams Jameson Williams NFL WR Rankings NFL Top 100 NFL Network 2023 Detroit Lions 53-man roster

Bottom Line: St. Brown's Drive for Perfection

In the larger scheme of things, St. Brown's reaction underscores the relentless pursuit of perfection that characterizes elite athletes. While his dropped pass might be seen as a minor error in an ordinary practice session, for St. Brown, it was a blot on his record – a record he tirelessly strives to keep spotless. His frustration signals his intense commitment to performance and improvement, critical factors that have propelled his rise in the NFL.

Previous article
Jameson Williams has ‘interesting’ first full padded training camp practice

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Jameson Williams has ‘interesting’ first full padded training camp practice

To say Jameson Williams brought some attention upon himself (both good and bad) at today's training camp practice would be an understatement.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.