When the Detroit Lions selected wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, there is no way they thought he would catch 90 passes during his rookie season.

But that is exactly what St. Brown did during his rookie campaign as he emerged as one of the most consistent wide receivers in the National Football League.

Of course, every single Lions fan knows exactly who St. Brown is and how great he was in 2021 but what about folks outside of this area? Are they giving St. Brown the love he deserves?

Amon-Ra St. Brown named Detroit Lions ‘most underrated’ player

On Friday, Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated released an article in which he takes a look at the most underrated player from each team in the NFL and he believes Amon-Ra St. Brown is that player for the Lions.

From Sports Illustrated:

Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver

I imagine Lions fans reading this list are saying, “Uhhh, yeah, we know he’s good.” I’m putting him on this list because I think he’s underrated from a global NFL perspective. I think St. Brown might be one of the 10 best receivers in the NFL. A 90-catch season with a 75% catch rate in that offense last year was borderline heroic. Remember the touchdown he scored against the Falcons on a pass from Tim Boyle? St. Brown settles between two defenders with almost no plausible window of time to receive a pass. Boyle throws it anyway. And he throws it high and directly into the path of the defender nearest the sideline. Somehow, St. Brown plucks it over the head of the Falcons player and pushes his way through two tacklers to score. I think St. Brown could be as instrumental in Jameson Williams’s success this year as Tee Higgins was for Ja’Marr Chase in 2021.

Nation, do you agree with Orr that Amon-Ra St. Brown is actually underrated around the league?

