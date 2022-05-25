Amon-Ra St. Brown says Detroit Lions offense will be ‘different’

Amon-Ra St. Brown is heading into this second season with the Detroit Lions and he says the offense will be different than what it was a year ago.

During a recent interview, St. Brown, who led the Lions in receiving with 90 catches for 912 yards and five touchdowns, talked about the offense under new offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson.

”I would definitely say it’s different than last year,” wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown told the media on Wednesday. “Definitely new language. You got to kind of start over. Obviously, there’s a little bit of rollover from last year, but not much. He’s revamped it, kind of made it his own. It’s like a new language, it takes a minute, but once we get it all down, it’s going to be easy for us.”

“I think Ben stepping in halfway through the season really helped us as an offense with the pass game,” St. Brown said. “I love him. I think he’s one of the better coaches I’ve ever been around, and I’m super excited for him to be the offensive coordinator.”

Detroit Lions’ offense will be better with Jameson Williams

St. Brown also talked about the Detroit Lions adding WR Jameson Williams in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He believes having Williams as a deep threat that opposing defenses have to respect, the middle of the field will be open up.

“I think it’s just going to open up more holes in the middle,” St. Brown said. “I don’t think we had too much success last year with the deep ball. That’s an area as an offense that we want to improve on, and adding guys like that is going to help us. Like I said, it’s just going to open up more holes in the middle, so it’s going to be great for us.”

Dan Campell called plays for the second half of the 2021 season and he has not yet revealed who will be calling playing in 2022.

Nation, what do you believe is the ceiling for the Detroit Lions offense in 2022?

