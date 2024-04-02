fb
Amon-Ra St. Brown receives HUGE bonus

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a remarkable 2023 season, which has been duly recognized both on and off the field. In his third professional year, St. Brown not only made a significant impact with 119 catches, 1,515 yards, and 10 touchdowns, but he also earned prestigious accolades as a first-team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowler. Because of his performance, he has landed a substantial bonus from the Lions.

Performance-Based Pay Program

The NFL’s performance-based pay program is designed to reward players whose playing time exceeds the expectations of their contract. Each team is allocated $12.3 million to distribute among their roster based on a formula that considers playing time, performance, and salary. St. Brown earned an impressive $700,473 in performance-based pay, making him the top earner for the Lions.

Lions’ Roster Bonuses

A total of 74 players on the Lions’ roster received performance-based pay in 2023, with St. Brown leading the pack. Other notable beneficiaries include safety Kerby Joseph, who earned $680,845, and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, who received $438,311 after setting an NFL record for receptions by a rookie tight end. The program also rewarded players like linebacker Derrick Barnes and defensive tackle Alim McNeill for their contributions on the field.

In case you were wondering, the smallest bonus was given to Emmanuel Moseley, who was awarded $464.20. Moseley, of course, only played two defensive snaps in 2023 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Top 10 Lions Players in Performance-Based Pay

  1. Amon-Ra St. Brown – $700,473
  2. Kerby Joseph – $680,845
  3. Jerry Jacobs – $647,873
  4. Benito Jones – $558,685
  5. Derrick Barnes – $543,931
  6. Brock Wright – $484,491
  7. Sam LaPorta – $438,311
  8. Brian Branch – $395,363
  9. Alim McNeill – $393,610
  10. Ifeatu Melifonwu – $387,508

The Big Picture: Rewarding Hard Work and Talent

The performance-based pay program underscores the NFL’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding players who exceed expectations. For the Lions, the program has been instrumental in acknowledging the hard work and talent of players like St. Brown, Joseph, and LaPorta, who have significantly contributed to the team’s success.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Amon-Ra St. Brown had an outstanding 2023 season, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.
  2. He received $700,473 in performance-based pay, the highest on the Detroit Lions.
  3. The NFL’s performance-based pay program rewarded 74 Lions players, with 41 earning at least $100,000.

The Bottom Line – A Well-Deserved Bonus

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s performance-based bonus is a testament to his exceptional season and the value he brings to the Detroit Lions. As the team looks to build on its successes, players like St. Brown will continue to be pivotal in their pursuit of excellence on the field.

