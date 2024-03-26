Dan Campbell says contract extension for Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown are a priority

A contract extension for Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown is in the works

During the annual League Meetings in Orlando, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell informed reporters that finalizing contract extensions for quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a top priority for the organization. The decision to initiate extension discussions reflects the Lions’ commitment to building a competitive team around key players who have proven their value on the field. Securing long-term deals for Goff and St. Brown would solidify the Lions’ offensive lineup and signal a strong belief in their potential to drive the team’s success in the coming seasons.

Extensions for Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown are organizational priorities, per Dan Campbell. Those talks are under way. — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) March 26, 2024

The Big Picture: Building a Sustainable Future

The Detroit Lions‘ focus on extending contracts for key players like Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown is a strategic move to ensure the team’s competitiveness in the long term. By locking in talent that has already demonstrated success, the Lions are laying the foundation for a stable and potent offense that can contend at the highest levels. These extensions also reflect the organization’s confidence in their player development and scouting, as they invest in talent that has been nurtured within their system.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Dan Campbell confirms extension talks for Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown’s extension could be in the range of $26-to-$28 million annually. Goff’s potential extension is speculated to be between $45-50 million per season.

The Bottom Line – A Clear Vision for the Lions’ Future

As the Detroit Lions move forward with extension discussions for Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown, it’s evident that the organization has a clear vision for its future. Prioritizing the retention of key offensive players showcases the Lions’ commitment to continuity and success. The outcome of these negotiations will be crucial in shaping the team’s trajectory and its ability to compete for championships in the years to come.