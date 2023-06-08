The Detroit Lions, who already have a top offense that features WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, may or may not have their sights set on further enhancing their roster by acquiring veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Following Hopkins' release from the Arizona Cardinals, speculation has arisen about the Lions' potential interest in the three-time All-Pro receiver. St. Brown recently acknowledged the potential impact of adding a player of Hopkins' caliber, while also highlighting the strengths of the current receiving corps.

Amon-Ra St. Brown says adding DeAndre Hopkins would help Detroit Lions

While talking to the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano and Steve Wyche, St. Brown was asked about the Lions potentially signing Hopkins and St. Brown said that a player as talented as Hopkins would help any team.

“Obviously, when you talk about an All-Pro player, he’s obviously going to help any team he joins,” St. Brown said. “But, the guys we have now in this room, I feel like, we all do things differently, we all do things really well. Like you said, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, me, Marvin Jones, who we added, we’ve got some young guys, some rookies. We’ve got a lot of guys that do things well, on our team right now. But, like you said, adding a guy like that, he’s going to help any team.”

Bottom Line: Balancing Strengths and Potential Additions

While the prospect of acquiring a player of Hopkins' caliber is enticing, the Lions must carefully evaluate the impact such a move would have on their existing roster dynamics. St. Brown's acknowledgment of the team's talented receivers emphasizes the importance of balance and cohesion within the offense. The Lions must weigh the potential benefits of adding Hopkins against the cohesion and chemistry already present within the team.