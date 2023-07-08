The 2023 Detroit Lions are entering the upcoming season with a wave of excitement and anticipation. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown acknowledges the buzz surrounding the team and embraces the high expectations placed upon them.

Amon-Ra St. Brown says ‘The hype is CRAZY' for 2023 Detroit Lions

After experiencing both a challenging three-win season and a promising 9-8 record, St. Brown is determined to lead the Lions to a postseason run. With his breakout performance in 2022, St. Brown aims to build on his success and contribute to the team's quest for success.

“My rookie year, we went 3-13-1, [Lions fans] were still there for us,” St. Brown told Sports Illustrated. “And now the hype is crazy. When I go back for OTAs and whatnot, you go to the grocery store, you go to the restaurant, whatever you're doing that day. If a fan sees you, they're super excited.

“They have big expectations, but I feel like no matter what, they're always going to be there for us. That's something, as a player, I really appreciate, because there's definitely those bandwagon fans that you see with the big teams that win a lot.”

The Bottom Line – Lions' Rising Prospects and Fan Enthusiasm

The Detroit Lions' journey toward reclaiming their status as a playoff contender is in full swing. With Amon-Ra St. Brown's outstanding performances and the team's growing roster, the Lions are poised to make a playoff appearance and challenge their division rivals. While some key players have departed during the offseason, the team has added experienced veterans to enhance their chances of success. The buzz and anticipation surrounding the Lions reflect the fans' unwavering commitment and the team's determination to deliver a memorable season.