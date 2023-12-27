Amon-Ra St. does something Calvin Johnson never did with Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s recent achievement with the Detroit Lions marks a significant milestone in the franchise's history. By securing his 100th reception for the second consecutive season, St. Brown has not only demonstrated his exceptional skill as a wide receiver but also etched his name alongside Herman Moore in the Lions' record books. This feat, remarkable in its own right, gains further significance when considering that even the legendary Calvin Johnson, a Hall of Fame wideout, never accomplished back-to-back 100-catch seasons during his tenure with the Lions.

The Big Picture:

Elevating the Legacy St. Brown's accomplishment is a testament to his consistency and excellence on the field. His ability to replicate and even surpass his previous season's performance indicates not only his individual talent but also signifies a positive trend for the Lions' offense. This achievement places St. Brown in a unique position in the team's history, comparing favorably with some of the greatest players to have donned the Lions jersey.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Amon-Ra St. Brown made Lions history with his 100th catch in Week 16, marking his second consecutive season with 100+ receptions. He joins Herman Moore as the only Lions receivers to achieve this milestone in consecutive seasons. Notably, Calvin Johnson, despite his Hall of Fame career, never had back-to-back 100-catch seasons with the Lions.

The Bottom Line – A Rising Star in Detroit's Sky

Amon-Ra St. Brown's back-to-back 100-catch seasons not only break new ground in the Detroit Lions' history but also signal the emergence of a new star in the NFL. His accomplishment surpasses even the high benchmarks set by Calvin Johnson, offering a glimpse into a potentially illustrious career ahead. As the Lions continue to build and grow, St. Brown's consistent performance and record-setting achievements mark him as a key player in shaping the team's future success. His journey, mirroring the rising trajectory of the Lions, reflects a bright future and renewed hope for the franchise.