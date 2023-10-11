Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Andrew Copp’s confidence higher entering 2nd Red Wings season

Heading into Year 2 with the Detroit Red Wings, forward Andrew Copp's confidence has grown!

Heading into Year 2 with the Detroit Red Wings, forward Andrew Copp's confidence has grown!

Detroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp didn't have the productive season he had hoped for last year, which was his first with the team following a contract that paid him over $5 million per season. However, with renewed focus and the opportunity to participate in training camp and the preseason this time around, Copp is confident that things will improve in the 2023-24 season.

Inside The Article
Heading into Year 2 with the Detroit Red Wings, forward Andrew Copp's confidence has grown!Copp missed training camp and preseason play last yearCopp is confident heading into 2023-24TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Copp must produce
Andrew Copp's confidence

Copp missed training camp and preseason play last year

Shortly after signing his new contract with the Red Wings, having split the 2021-22 season between the Winnipeg Jets and the New York Rangers, Copp underwent abdominal surgery. This setback caused him to miss both training camp and the preseason exhibition games. Starting a season under such circumstances, particularly in a new coaching system with unfamiliar teammates, presented a significant challenge. As a result, he didn't score his first goal until November and concluded the season with 42 points (9 goals and 33 assists).

Copp is confident heading into 2023-24

Copp now has a full offseason of training under his belt, which will undoubtedly better prepare him for the upcoming year.

Read More

Detroit Red Wings' 2023 Season Outlook: What Coach Lalonde is Really Saying

Derek Lalonde wants to see a ‘turned on' Red Wings team tonight

2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster rankings: #9-5

“It was nice to have a full summer of training,” Copp stated. “I did a lot of new stuff, things that helped me get to the point where I am now. It was nice to not have to worry about that side of things coming into the year. Just go out and play a little bit.”

It's also easier for him this time around now that he's gotten to know his new teammates.

“For the Lions-Chiefs opener, we already had something,” Copp said. “In Traverse City, we had a couple dinners and golf things that were set up that were huge for the team. Walking into training camp, I think if you asked every new guy, they would be like, ‘Yeah, I don’t feel like I’m the new guy anymore. I feel part of the team.’”

I also feel like I’m going to be a different player this year, so that can kind of change chemistry almost. You have a little bit more jump and energy, so maybe my game ramps up a little bit and then chemistry changes.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Red Wings forward Andrew Copp's confidence has grown as he enters his second season with the team.
  2. Having missed both Training Camp and the preseason last year due to abdominal surgery, he faced a challenging start, being somewhat behind the curve.
  3. Now, with a full offseason of training behind him, Copp is expecting bigger and better things in the 2023-24 season.

Bottom Line: Copp must produce

While Andrew Copp isn't primarily known for his goal-scoring prowess, the Red Wings are certainly looking for increased production from him, especially considering his salary.

Copp and the Red Wings will kick off the regular season tomorrow night against the New Jersey Devils.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?