Ausar Thompson signs with Detroit Pistons

By Don Drysdale
According to the Detroit Pistons, they have signed Ausar Thompson to a contract. Thompson was selected fifth overall by the Pistons in the 2023 NBA Draft. Per team policy, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Thompson, who is 6'7″, 215, averaged 17.5 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.3 points per game in 20 games with the City Reapers in the Overtime Elite League in 2022-23. Thompson was named Overtime Elite MVP and was named Finals MVP after he averaged 21 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in the playoffs.

