Inside the Article: Detroit Pistons sign Jared Rhoden, Malcolm Cazalon

According to the Detroit Pistons, they have signed guards Jared Rhoden and Malcolm Cazalon to two-way contracts. Per team policy, the terms of the agreements have not been disclosed.

Detroit Pistons sign Jared Rhoden, Malcolm Cazalon

During the 2022-23 season, Rhoden averaged 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14 games with the Pistons. He also averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 24 games with the Motor City Cruise. He played his college ball at Seton Hall, where he averaged 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds during his senior season.

Cazalon averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 25 games with Mega MIS in Serbia's ABA League First Division.