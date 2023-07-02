Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Pistons News Reports

Detroit Pistons sign Jared Rhoden, Malcolm Cazalon

By W.G. Brady
0
0

According to the Detroit Pistons, they have signed guards Jared Rhoden and Malcolm Cazalon to two-way contracts. Per team policy, the terms of the agreements have not been disclosed.

Detroit Pistons 2023 NBA Mock Draft Tobias Harris Cam Johnson Monte Morris Jared Rhoden Malcolm Cazalon

Detroit Pistons sign Jared Rhoden, Malcolm Cazalon

During the 2022-23 season, Rhoden averaged 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 14 games with the Pistons. He also averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 24 games with the Motor City Cruise. He played his college ball at Seton Hall, where he averaged 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds during his senior season.

Cazalon averaged 11.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 25 games with Mega MIS in Serbia's ABA League First Division.

Detroit Pistons Jared Rhoden Malcolm Cazalon
Previous article
Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams to host football camp

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams to host football camp

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams will be holding a football camp at East English High School.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.